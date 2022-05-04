FlyGuys, the Lafayette-based drone service provider, landed a $2 million investment from a group of south Louisiana investors.
The group, many of whom earlier invested in Waitr, have closed out a $4 million Series A funding round by investing in FlyGuys, which last year landed a $2 million investment from New Orleans-based Advantage Capital in connection with the Louisiana New Markets Tax Credit program.
The new funding will allow FlyGuys, 120 Clinton St., to create dozens of in the coming years in the Lafayette area. The funding last year was to begin the scaling process, company officials said, in a move that could add up to 29 jobs, mostly in sales, project management and development.
"Our group enjoys fueling growth and creating jobs for Louisiana's relatively new technology ecosystem," FlyGuys chairman Joe Stough said. "We invest in companies with large addressable markets, scalable business models, strong evidence of product-market fit and, most importantly, humble, coachable leadership. FlyGuys fit this mold nicely, and we are thrilled to be a part of another exciting tech story for Louisiana."
FlyGuys has customers across the country and delivers aerial data collection solutions for commercial industries and public sector entities, including energy, agriculture, construction, engineering, transmission and distribution and transportation, and others.