The Cardiovascular Institute of the South will open a first-of-its-kind cardiac rehabilitation center in Lafayette in September.
The facility will be at 425 Settlers Trace Blvd., Suite 200, and help patients who have suffered conditions ranging from heart attack and bypass or open heart surgery to heart valve repair or replacement to stents, transplants and congestive heart failure.
“For those who have recently experienced a life-changing cardiac event, we are here to help restore their physical and emotional well being,” CIS cardiologist Dr. Wade May said. “The Cardiac Rehab Program at Cardiovascular Institute of the South is designed to help these patients achieve optimal recovery and reduce the risk of them experiencing another cardiac event.”
The program offered focuses on modifying lifestyle behaviors that relate to cardiovascular disease such as physical activity, nutrition and stress management among other factors. The staff will offer exercise and behavioral workshops like cooking demonstrations, one-on-one consultations with a dietitian and health coach and exercise training and classes.
The new facility will employ 10 and is available to patients through physician referral only. Interested parties should ask their doctor if they qualify according to officials with CIS.
CIS was founded by Houma physician Dr. Craig Walker in 1983 and has since become a world leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. The institute staffs over 800 people in 19 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi.
Acadiana Business Today: Downtown Lafayette could become more accessible with improvements planned for 2020; Cardiovascular Institute of the South opening new cardiac rehab facility in September
Just how much work will it take to make traversing downtown Lafayette easier for Acadiana residents with disabilities and when would those imp…
The Cardiovascular Institute of the South will open a first-of-its-kind cardiac rehabilitation center in Lafayette in September.
A memo from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office alleging the Lafayette City-Parish Council violated the Louisiana Open Meetings law was no…
Louisiana posted growth of 3.8% in real gross domestic product during first quarter, compared to the previous quarter - which means the state …
Baton Rouge-based Investar Holding Corp.'s financial services arm, Investar Bank, expects to expand its headquarters and hire more employees i…
Author Melanie Jarrell on the Discover Lafayette podcast: With proper focus and a detailed list, you can accomplish the impossible
Melanie Jarrell, author of “Refinement of Manner: Manners, Etiquette & Elegance for the Twenty-First Century Woman,” spoke with Jan Swift …