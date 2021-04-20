A pact signed this week by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana may encourage broader, deeper ties between both entities.
That may lead to shared objectives in promoting and effecting more green energy and developing additional technology expertise in Avoyelles Parish and in central Louisiana and establishing a presence on tribal land for UL Lafayette.
Specifics weren’t spelled out in the agreement. But possibilities abound.
The federally recognized tribe seeks job training and economic development through this partnership. Although the tribe counts just 1,500 members in the United States, its federal status promises tax advantages that may help develop manufacturing prospects, especially those that start on tribal land and retain tax benefits. That was the opinion of Marshall Pierite, tribe chairman.
“We can expand capacity in creating opportunities for citizens in Central Louisiana,” he said — on and off tribal land — through the agreement. He suggested that strategic partnerships involving Avoyelles Parish municipalities as well as UL Lafayette's help might bring additional advantages to creating opportunities for manufacturing there.
Pierite, a UL graduate, business leader and former Marine, said he’s eager to bring jobs back to the U.S. from overseas and create jobs for tribal members and for area residents. Green energy might be one avenue to do that, but he said there were others. He said UL Lafayette and the tribe have been in serious conversations about shared goals for just a couple of months, but that the tribe has been exploring economic and job opportunities for Central Louisiana and its residents for two years.
One possible means for creating job opportunities and workforce training may reside in developing renewable and traditional energy sources, said several speakers at the memorandum of understanding signing at the LITE Center on campus Tuesday. UL Lafayette has ample expertise in both areas, which tribal leaders saw during a tour of campus Tuesday.
“Collaborations such as these are essential to our state,” UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie said. “By aligning resources toward a common mission, this partnership between the university and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe will strengthen the state’s economic landscape today and nurture future economic growth.”
Ramesh Kolluru, UL Lafayette’s vice president for research, innovation and economic development provided a litany of areas in which these two partners might seek common progress and mutual benefit: tribal education and workforce preparation, new technology support, public health and mental health, lifelong learning and higher education. Eventually, participants suggested, that could lead to a presence on campus, such as in a building. But no one was ready to confirm that.
The MOU “creates an environment of mutual support” through which the university could supply its research and intellectual capacity to help the tribe advance economic development, Kolluru said. UL Lafayette’s efforts might include work in a number of economic areas and industries — not just energy.
The tribe owns and operates Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. It’s 1,500 members are mostly located in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois.
UL Lafayette is the largest of nine state institutions in the University of Louisiana System.