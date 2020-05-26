Issued May 18-22

Commercial alterations/repairs

HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., D, Lafayette; Lafayette General, owner; description, first-floor cath lab 7; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $998,166.

OFFICE BUILDING: 100 Asma Blvd., Lafayette; Holleman & Kenney LLC, owner; description, Keller Williams interior alteration; Ziler Architects, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $500,000.

RESTAURANT: 111 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Jeremy Duncan, owner; description, Little Caesars; JM Lyons Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $200,000.

APARTMENTS: 1000 Robley Drive, No. 1014, Lafayette; Mark Macari, owner; description, fire damage repair; contractor, self; $13,422.

New houses

120 Madi Circle, Lafayette; Justin Roy; $315,000.

215 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.

217 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

219 Stanwell Ave. Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,500.

221 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

113 Fenster Road, Duson; Pattie Thibodeaux; $72,000.

104 Rue Bonaparte, Lafayette; Melvin Paul Stoute; $324,000.

106 Rue Bonaparte, Lafayette; Melvin Paul Stoute; $315,000.

206 Fawn Crest Drive, Lafayette; CA Homes LLC; $225,000.

202 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.

402 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

300 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.

404 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.

406 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.

408 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.

410 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.

403 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.

405 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.

407 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

402 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $207,000.

415 Ti'frere Road, Lafayette Parish; Rawlin Johnson; $137,000.

1125 La. 93, Scott; Southern Home Renovators; $45,000.

217 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.

215 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

213 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

211 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.

107 Woodhollow Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.

101 Rambling Rose Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.

637 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $296,020.

