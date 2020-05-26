Issued May 18-22
Commercial alterations/repairs
HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., D, Lafayette; Lafayette General, owner; description, first-floor cath lab 7; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $998,166.
OFFICE BUILDING: 100 Asma Blvd., Lafayette; Holleman & Kenney LLC, owner; description, Keller Williams interior alteration; Ziler Architects, applicant; Thomson Brothers Construction Inc., contractor; $500,000.
RESTAURANT: 111 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Jeremy Duncan, owner; description, Little Caesars; JM Lyons Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $200,000.
APARTMENTS: 1000 Robley Drive, No. 1014, Lafayette; Mark Macari, owner; description, fire damage repair; contractor, self; $13,422.
New houses
120 Madi Circle, Lafayette; Justin Roy; $315,000.
215 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
217 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
219 Stanwell Ave. Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,500.
221 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
113 Fenster Road, Duson; Pattie Thibodeaux; $72,000.
104 Rue Bonaparte, Lafayette; Melvin Paul Stoute; $324,000.
106 Rue Bonaparte, Lafayette; Melvin Paul Stoute; $315,000.
206 Fawn Crest Drive, Lafayette; CA Homes LLC; $225,000.
202 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
402 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
300 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
404 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $261,000.
406 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $288,000.
408 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
410 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $319,500.
403 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
405 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $216,000.
407 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
402 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $207,000.
415 Ti'frere Road, Lafayette Parish; Rawlin Johnson; $137,000.
1125 La. 93, Scott; Southern Home Renovators; $45,000.
217 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
215 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
213 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.
211 Sparkling Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
107 Woodhollow Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
101 Rambling Rose Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $202,500.
637 Easy Rock Landing, Broussard; E.J. Rock Construction; $296,020.