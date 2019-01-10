LUS and LUS Fiber will close the customer service center lobby at its office at 2701 S. Moss St. starting Monday for upcoming renovations.
The lobby will be closed until further notice.
Customers needing to make a payment an use the drop box in the front of the building or the drive-thru, which is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, company officials announced Wednesday. Those needing in-person assistance may the other customer service center 1875 W. Pinhook Road, Suite B.
