Grand Coteau-based Noble Plastics was among the winners of the 2019 Manufacturing Leadership Award earlier this month by the National Association of Manufacturers.
The design and manufacturing company was one four winners in the Industrial Internet of Things Leadership category, which honors those who improve production and supply chain processes by adding connectivity to plant equipment to enable more timely maintenance, operations and quality.
“Noble Plastics has been recognized on the local, and state level," company president Missy Rogers said. "To now receive this national award takes our breath away. I’m proud to say it speaks to the innovation, creativity and problem-solving ability that I consider the cornerstones of our growing company.”
The winners represent small and large enterprises in a wide range of manufacturing markets that leverage best-in-class processes, technologies and engaged teams. Other winners for 2019 include Ford, IBM, Cisco Systems, and The Dow Chemical Company.
The state House of Representatives commended Noble Plastics, highlighting the company’s “remarkable contributions to manufacturing and to the Louisiana economy,” and acknowledging the “tremendous pride and honor the award brings to the company, the cities of Lafayette and Opelousas, the town of Grand Coteau, and the state of Louisiana.”
