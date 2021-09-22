Judy Watson Daniels, a retired vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment services at LSU-Eunice, will be honored with the Trailblazer Award during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.
Daniels is among 10 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
A graduate of Paul Breaux High School and the then-named University of Southwestern Louisiana with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, Daniels was first named program facilitator for the Project Improve program in Abbeville that trained high school students to become tutors and mentors for at-risk elementary and middle school students from low-income areas.
Two years later she was hired as assistant dean of student personnel at USL, becoming the first Black administrator in that area of the university. She assisted in the daily management of 11 residence halls, Greek housing, freshmen orientation and student discipline cases.
She later completed her educational requirements at the University of New Orleans to become a licensed professional counselor and became a LPC supervisor for master’s level counseling student interns from LSU and Southern University. She was elected president of the Louisiana College Counseling Association and served on the board for the Louisiana Counseling Association for four years.
In 2000, she was named dean of students at Nicholls State University and later named assistant to the vice president for student affairs, which expanded her responsibility for supervision and management of campus security/parking, residence halls, Greek life, student organizations and recreation and student judicial affairs.
After eight years at Nicholls, Daniels was named vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment services at LSU-Eunice. She was also on the Chancellor’s Cabinet and helped to develop policies and practices intended to expand growth and diversity and promote overall student success.
After retiring in 2016, Daniels became a founding member of Women of Wisdom and focused on educational improvement and community service. She is also treasurer in the National Association of University Women’s Lafayette chapter, a member of the Louisiana Counseling Association and volunteers at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, where she was on the parish's council as secretary. She is also a volunteer with the Red Cross.
Daniels and her husband, Ernest, have three children.