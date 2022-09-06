The DREAMS Foundation of Acadiana, which serves about 700 special needs children in Acadiana, has launched DREAMS Manufacturing Co. to create jobs for those with special needs.
Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the state Department of Revenue and a $5,000 donation, the organization has a food truck staffed by 21 people that makes 10 types of Cane River Meat Pies that are sold at 12 stores in Acadiana, said Donielle Watkins, organization co-director, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The truck is available for special events, and customers can buy two pies and chips for $10. It can also be contracted for businesses with 50 or more employees for lunches.
“Eventually we’ll be the Subway of meat pies,” Watkins said.
Her long-term goal is to build Unity Village Community, a safe, independent living space for people 18 years old and up with special needs.
Watkins and her husband, Brian, founded DREAMS in 2008 so that their son, Logan, born with spina bifida, could participate in activities and sports along with other kids with special needs. Participants enjoy year-round activities such as basketball, softball, soccer, bowling, gardening, cheer, dance, music therapy, swimming, art, theater and fitness classes.
“DREAMS began when we were sitting at a baseball game one day and Logan looked over at us and asked, ‘When am I going to get to play?’” she said. “It stopped us in our tracks.”