Kalli Christ, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, will be honored during the United Way of Acadiana’s Women Who Mean Business awards next month.

Christ is among 10 women who will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on the United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

As the lead of the local affiliate of the country’s oldest and most effective mentoring organization, Christ brings provides oversight of the agency’s operations, culture, values, talent, and financial performance while providing strategic leadership to position the organization as the premier one-to-one mentoring organization in Acadiana.

Christ also worked as a case manager with foster youth at The Children’s Shelter of Acadiana and saw the impact a positive role model could make in the life of a child. She then joined BBBS in 2013 and worked with volunteers, children, and families in the program before being promoted to program director in 2014 and executive director in 2017.

The organization has since made strides as measured by the number of children served, revenue generation, programs offered and overall visibility. It adopted a three-year strategic plan that focuses on growing and improving the agency’s mentoring programs, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, improving fundraising and development strategies to ensure sustainability and growth and positioning Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana as a leader in youth development by addressing challenges affecting young people in Acadiana.

Christ serves on Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s Nationwide Leadership Council and others committees and task forces.