Oil and gas company ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lay off 180 employees in June.
The company, which is based at the Port of Iberia, filed a WARN letter with the state workforce commission on April 17, according to the agency's website.
According to the company's website, Omega has fabrication, construction and technical divisions at its 75-acre facility that supports onshore, offshore and onsite activities for the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf Coast and other domestic and international locations. It serves upstream and midstream customers, chemical, refining, drilling, utilities and manufacturing industries.
The layoff comes after Halliburton laid off 36 and announced the closure of its Broussard operations last week.
This story will be updated.
Acadiana Business Today: Lafayette restaurants brace for extended coronavirus closure, then 25% occupancy limit; Iberia Parish oil and gas manufacturer to lay off 180
Lafayette restaurant owners are bracing for continued financial losses in the coming weeks after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on …
The number of deaths in seven Acadiana parishes doubled over the past two weeks, increasing by 49 since a report filed the day after Easter.
Oil and gas company ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lay off 180 employees in June.
Investar Holding Corp., the Baton Rouge-based parent company of Investar Bank, generated $608,000 of net income in the first quarter compared …
A Duson family lost hundreds of dollars worth of food when their deep freezer suddenly quit working a few weeks ago. Vivian Landry saw their s…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location