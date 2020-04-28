Oil and gas company ASRC Energy Services Omega in New Iberia will lay off 180 employees in June.

The company, which is based at the Port of Iberia, filed a WARN letter with the state workforce commission on April 17, according to the agency's website.

According to the company's website, Omega has fabrication, construction and technical divisions at its 75-acre facility that supports onshore, offshore and onsite activities for the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf Coast and other domestic and international locations. It serves upstream and midstream customers, chemical, refining, drilling, utilities and manufacturing industries.

The layoff comes after Halliburton laid off 36 and announced the closure of its Broussard operations last week.

This story will be updated.