The eighth annual Professional Career Reception will be Nov. 27 and will connect job seekers with hiring managers in a variety of industries.
The event, set for 4-6 p.m. at the Picard Center at 200 E. Devalcourt St, is hosted by University of Louisiana at Lafayette Career Services, Louisiana Workforce Commission, One Acadiana and Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Hiring managers on hand will look for employees in management, sales, finance and banking, engineering, technology, software development, customer service, accounting, marketing, health care and more.
Attendees should copies of their resumes and dress professionally.
“The career reception provides an intimate atmosphere for job seekers to connect with companies that are looking to fill professional positions,” said Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s manager of workforce development. “This is a great opportunity for experienced professionals and recent graduates to meet with local hiring managers.”
For a list of participating employers and preregistration information, visit ProfessionalCareerReception2018.eventbrite.com. Contact Kimberly Billeaudeau at 337-482-1444 or Cortney Boutte-Breaux at 337-942-5678 for more.