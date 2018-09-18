The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will holds its Fall Career Fair next week in hopes of connecting its soon-to-be graduates with future employers.

The biyearly event, set for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 25-26 at the Student Union Ballroom at 620 McKinley St., will connect employers to juniors and seniors and allows students to show why they should be hired.

"We’ve been hosting this event for many years and it definitely provides an excellent opportunity for our students and the employers and recruiters and businesses that attend," said Kim Billeaudeau, UL director of career services. "It’s an exchange of information and networking for everyone involved."

The two-day event also givesstudents a broader awareness of the options they have in Louisiana and connects employers with a few hundred students nearing graduation and about to enter the workforce.

The first day will be Engineering, Sciences and Technology Day, and the second day will be Business, Arts, Liberal Arts and General Day.

To register, visit the website or call 337-482-1444.