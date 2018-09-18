The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will holds its Fall Career Fair next week in hopes of connecting its soon-to-be graduates with future employers.
The biyearly event, set for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 25-26 at the Student Union Ballroom at 620 McKinley St., will connect employers to juniors and seniors and allows students to show why they should be hired.
"We’ve been hosting this event for many years and it definitely provides an excellent opportunity for our students and the employers and recruiters and businesses that attend," said Kim Billeaudeau, UL director of career services. "It’s an exchange of information and networking for everyone involved."
The two-day event also givesstudents a broader awareness of the options they have in Louisiana and connects employers with a few hundred students nearing graduation and about to enter the workforce.
The first day will be Engineering, Sciences and Technology Day, and the second day will be Business, Arts, Liberal Arts and General Day.
To register, visit the website or call 337-482-1444.
Acadiana business today: Apartments planned for Johnston Street near downtown; Hebert's Specialty Meats to celebrate opening of location on Ambassador
The owner of the former Awards and Trophies building in the 600 block of Johnston Street is candid about the appearance of the property, which…
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be the keynote speaker today as the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association holds the first day of its two-d…
Hebert's Specialty Meats will hold a grand opening for its second location in Broussard this weekend.
All nine of Louisiana’s metro areas posted slower economic growth than the national average in 2017, and several saw gross domestic product shrink.
Walmart hourly associates in Lafayette and across Louisiana were awarded $3.84 million in total bonus pay recently after the company reported …
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will holds its Fall Career Fair next week in hopes of connecting its soon-to-be graduates with future…