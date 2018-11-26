Don Bacque's service during the Vietnam War was never supposed to happen.

At least, that's what he thought.

With vision poor enough to be ruled legally blind and a fear of heights, Bacque still got the call on Feb. 11, 1968, and his life soon changed. He served in the Army’s 5th Special Forces, popularly known as the Green Berets, and three years ago chronicled his time in the Army in the book, "A Walk in the Park: A Vietnam Comedy,” a comedic take on his time in war.

Bacque discussed that and other topics last week with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

Since his time in the Army, Bacque served one term in the state House of Representatives (1988-1992), was the founding chair of Leadership Lafayette and in 1982 as the chair of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce supported the consolidation of the Lafayette city and parish governments as a way to become more efficient and save taxpayer dollars.

Bacque also said he supports the Dec. 8 initiative to “Fix the Charter” ballot item.

