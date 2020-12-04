Commercial additions/alterations
SALON/SPA: 1042 Camellia Blvd., Suite 3, Lafayette; Exclusive Experience Co. LLC, owner; Brandon Givens, applicant; self, contractor; $9,000.
OTHER: 625 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Viemed, owner; Brett Stoute, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
OTHER: 208 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette; Jim Poche, owner; description, addition of Americans with Disabilities Act restroom; Poche Prout Associates, applicant and architect; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $7,000.
COMMERCIAL: 100 Tennyson, Broussard; Benchmark Builders LLC; $554,400.
New houses
602 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $216,000.
203 Keelingwood Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
213 E. Peck Blvd., Lafayette; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $355,500.
306 Wyatt Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $173,208.
229 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Baudoin Custom Homes Inc.; $270,122.
200 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Custom Coastal Builders LLC; $250,821.
