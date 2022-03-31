Former U.S. Marshals Service Director Don Washington is now a partner in the Jones Walker law firm in Lafayette after spending two years overseeing nearly 5,500 U.S. marshals, deputy marshals, criminal investigators, detention enforcement officers and administrative staff.
Now specializing in corporate compliance and white-collar defense, Washington recently spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Washington, once an air defense artillery officer with the Army and a West Point graduate, was appointed to the position by former President Donald Trump in 2019. He had been appointed U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana by former President George W. Bush one week after the Sept. 11 attacks.
He recalled how then-U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft made sure appointees knew that terrorism existed in the U. S. Washington spent two years rooting out terrorist activities, including those involving Wadih El Hage, a graduate of University of Southwestern Louisiana who was aligned with Osama bin Laden and who plotted the bombing of embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.
Washington held that position until 2010. He also led federal investigations and trial teams to prosecute cases involving criminal and civil violations of federal law.
“I believe very strongly in our country,” Washington said. “I believe in the Constitution. I believe that our nation is exceptional. I’ve been to places around the planet where our nation is looked upon with high regard.
“I took a trip to Nepal as U.S. Attorney to speak on our American criminal justice system and compare it with Nepal’s, a nation of antiquity where Buddha walked 5,000 plus years ago. Here we are, a 200-year old republic, and we talked to them about things they wanted to know about us because of our success. They wanted to expand their horizons.”
A native of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Washington also spent time in the oil and gas industry as an engineer and attorney for Conoco, as a litigator at Jones Walker, in public service and as a volunteer.