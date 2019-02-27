The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce announced two initiatives to coincide with its 100th anniversary this year.
The chamber introduced an ambassador tier of membership and will also focus more on working with the parish's state and federal leaders to push more business-friendly legislation for the region, president and chief operating officer Raquella Manuel said.
The two will help the chamber become more active in the community, she said.
"One of the main goals the chamber's going to have in 2019 is developing our value in advocacy," Manuel said. "We want to get more involved with our state and local representatives and even our federal ones by inviting them to events like our gala. We want to develop our relationship with them so when there's legislation out there that effects our members, we can give them our opinion and hear their opinion, too."
The chamber had been heavily involved in political advocacy in the 1940s and 1950s but stopped in the 1960s. She said they are already working to create more opportunities to work with legislators to advocate for its its members and St. Landry Parish.
The ambassador program allows members who want to be more active but are not board members to act as representatives of the chamber at events. It will be free of charge for current members.
"The ambassadors are going to be like our arms out into the community, and we're very excited about that because it was an aspect of the chamber that wasn't being utilized," she said. "We hope we can get members excited and interested in the program."