Georgia-based Flowers Foods, parent company of the Louisiana-branded Evangeline Maid bread and other products, held a ribbon-cutting celebration for its new bakery outlet and distribution center in Broussard Wednesday morning.
The 12,500-square-feet outlet shop and distribution center at 490 Albertsons Parkway offers a other baked goods, including Nature's Own, Sunbeam and Wonder bread and Tastykake and Moon Pie snacks, at reduced prices.
"We're very excited to have Flowers Bakery Outlet and Distribution Center here in Broussard," Broussard mayor Ray Bourque said. "Having the store front here is great because of the discounts, which means a lot to our residents, but it also means jobs for our community."
The outlet will employ five and contract with 19 independent distributors who purchase distribution rights in a given geographical area and work the distribution warehouse.
Work first began on the building in the fall.
All products are made fresh at its facility on Simcoe Street. The company recently closed its outlet locations in Scott and on Moss Street.