Lafayette-based Home Bank said it has reached a deal to buy Texan Bank for $66.6 million, a move that will give it a presence in Houston.
The all-cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter, pending regulatory approval. Home Bank will pay the holding company of Texan Bank $15.34 per share.
Texan Bank has five locations in metro Houston. It had more $376.3 million in deposits as of September, according to figures from the FDIC.
John Bordelon, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Home Bank, said the acquisition will give the organization a presence in Texas.
“Texan Bank and Home Bank share the same values of serving the community and providing excellent customer service to their clients,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to further developing the Houston region together and building strong relationships with consumers and businesses.”
Once the acquisition is complete, Home Bank will have $2.7 billion in deposits and about 45 branches. Along with having branches across South Louisiana from Lake Charles to Slidell, Home Bank has locations in Natchez and Vicksburg, Mississippi.