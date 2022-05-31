Lafayette-based marketing agency BBR Creative recently hit its 25th anniversary thanks to its goal of helping other businesses grow.
Now having served over 650 brands, BBR will mark the occasion with what CEO Cherie Hebert referred to as its “25 Do-Good Days,” activities of appreciation for clients, people and the community, Hebert told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen to their conversation here.
BBR has already honored employees of Oschner Lafayette General, presented Ceci Neustrom’s Acadian Heritage Series of artwork during Festival Acadiens and sponsored a full-day conference put on by American Advertising Federation of Baton Rouge. It is currently partnering with Rouses Markets and Super 1 Foods to collect shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes, body wash, deodorant, and hand sanitizer for homeless residents.
Hebert started the business with Cathi Pavy and Sara Ashy and started with the mission to be remembered as a business that cares about the people who make their work happen, the businesses they serve, and the community. The firm later branched out to representing larger entities.
“I always knew I wanted to own my own business,” she said. “There is a lot of freedom associated with that as well as challenges. That’s why I wanted to take the risk. The most fabulous thing about being young is that you are naive and take on things you wouldn’t have if you were older and understood what it takes to get there. But back then, I wasn’t.”