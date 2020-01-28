Avec Bacon Café will close it doors Feb. 2, the owner announced this morning.
Owner Paul Ayo, who opened the restaurant at 4807 Johnston Ave. Suite L about two years ago, said in the post he was named chief culinary officer for the Wildcat Brothers Distilling, a Lafayette-based distillery.
“So while you may be sad we are closing, just know that there is more bacon, booze and experiments to come in the near future, including pop-ups with the food you love,” the post read.
Ayo, who also noted he will continue to sell bacon at the Lafayette Farmers’ Market until a new space is ready, uses unrefined raw sugar, sea salt, black pepper and a touch of curing salt as a three-day dry cure to make his specialty bacon.