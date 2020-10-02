New commercial
OTHER: 2110 S. College Road, Lafayette; Iggie Castille, owner; description, multiple buildings — office, warehouse, cistern; Clint Mouton, applicant: Manuel Commercial LLC, contractor; $930,411.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 204 Crescent Ranch Blvd., Lafayette; Workman Management Group LLC — Scott Hoene, owner; description, Heartland Dental shell; Hill Foley Rossi & Associates LLC, applicant; Sahene Construction LLC, contractor; Richard Jones — Heartland Dental LLC, tenant; $1,070,362.
Commercial additions/alterations
SALON/SPA: 307 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Joie De Vivre Salon & Spa, owner; Lauren Gardiner, applicant; self, contractor; $42,000.
RESTAURANT: 1211 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Bon Temps Grill, owner and applicant; C Mac Construction, contractor; $15,000.
OTHER: 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette; Parklet @ Hideaway on Lee, owner; description, parklet; Wilson Savoy, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
New houses
303 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $342,000.
1111 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; Stellco LLC; $310,500.
1123 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; Stellco LLC; $310,000.
111 Cherrywood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.
301 Durke Road, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $216,000.
209 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $252,000.
406 Eastwood Drive, Youngsville; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $270,000.
216 San Domingo Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $202,500.
107 Santander Drive, Youngsville; EJ Rock Construction; $202,500.
107 Heartwood Circle, Lafayette; Van Alan Homes LLC; $396,000.
1103 E. Alexander St., Lafayette; Frank's Construction Co. Inc.; $207,000.
414 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $315,000.
108 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $310,500.
102 Wilmington St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $301,500.
411 Atmos Energy Drive, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
213 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
102 Portside, Broussard; Ray Mongtgomery Inc.; $279,112.
400 Marteau Road, Broussard; Rhena Garcia; $160,011.
1001 Emancipation Blvd., Broussard; DR Horton Inc.; $246,450.
103 Ivory Palm Way Court, Broussard; Van Alan Homes LLC; $332,354.
LGH, Ochsner merger involves $465 million investment, including six-story tower to be built at Lafayette campus
Lafayette General Health’s merger with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will involve $465 million invested over 10 years in Acadiana, includin…
