You may have noticed a bit of construction at the Golden Corral as you were traveling down Ambassador Caffery Parkway on Friday morning, but fans of the restaurant will not be missing out during the process.
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, at 3110 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, will be getting a full front-of-house remodel as part of the company's step-by-step process of slowly changing all company restaurants into what's being called their "gateway model," revealed last year.
This means new carpets, floors, tiles and wood-toned ceilings; a stacked stone fireplace; oversized windows to allow in more natural light; a new coat of paint, which keeps the traditional red, but moves to more modern colors like gray, black and white; a larger dining area; easier access to the buffet area; and a new storefront and sign outside.
Most of the renovations will be done at night so the restaurant will not be closed during the four-to-six week renovation. The $265,000 project is scheduled to be completed by mid-to-late July.