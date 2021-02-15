The number of homes sold in Acadiana in January failed to outdo the total sold from a year ago, the first time that’s happened in six months.
Last month 433 homes were sold in the region, including 293 sold in Lafayette Parish, both totals that fell below totals from January 2020, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. Home sales outside Lafayette Parish also fell 12%.
The totals, Bacque noted, is not a sign that red-hot market is finally fizzling out. The homes sold in January 2020 was by far the highest for that month, and the number of pending sales last month were significantly higher than a year ago.
And it’s a month removed from a month of 615 homes sold, the highest on record for any month, as historically low interest rates continue to flood the market with buyers.
“The bubble hasn’t burst,” Bacque said. “It’s just catching its breath a little bit. My perspective, based on the numbers, remains positive and confident that our exceptional market hasn’t lost its momentum or its luster. It’s very early, but I think we’re headed for another great year.”
The region had 630 pending sales last month, the most since last summer’s totals that set monthly records. The 407 pending sales in Lafayette Parish was also the highest since last summer.
The sales also show people are spending more money. If all those pending sales are approved at the current price, the region would set a new mark for highest dollar volume for any month at over $146 million.
The only blip that can slow down the market would be the shrinking inventory. The region had 610 new homes on the market last month, down from the 686 last year and the 704 from 2019.
In Lafayette Parish last month the ratio of new listings (386) to home sold was the lowest since at least 2014. Outside Lafayette Parish, new listings dropped over 20%.
“Inventory remains the biggest challenge in our marketplace,” Bacque said.