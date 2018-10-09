Abbeville attorney Charles R. Sonnier will receive the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for Vermilion Parish by the Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney Bank and sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank and SLEMCO during a Nov. 15 luncheon at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Sonnier is a lifelong resident of Abbeville, a graduate of SLI and Tulane law school and continues his law career of 55 years that began in 1963 in Abbeville. He has served as the First Assistant District Attorney for the 15th Judicial District, Abbeville City Attorney and the founding member of the Sonnier Law Firm.
Sonnier has offered leadership to numerous fundraising endeavors, including St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Vermilion and Mount Carmel Catholic schools, UL Lafayette and Ducks Unlimited.
Sonnier and his wife, Mary Ellen, a 2014 Leaders In Philanthropy honoree, served as co-chairs to raise more than $4 million to renovate St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. He and his siblings also donated money to preserve the iconic church.
As sole trustee of a small charitable foundation, Sonnier was instrumental in the purchase of additional classrooms for Vermilion Catholic and participated in the ongoing capital building campaign of Mount Carmel.
Sonnier has served as the president and a member of the UL Foundation's board of trustees for more than 28 years and has given to UL in the form of an endowed first-generation scholarship in music and an endowed facility fund in music business.
A Ducks Unlimited member for more than 50 years, he has been state chairman, senior vice president for the Southwest Mississippi Flyway, and other national offices. He has reached the level of a Diamond Life Sponsor in perpetuity and is the recipient of the Don Doiron Achievement Award.
Sonnier has been married to Mary Ellen McKay for more than 54 years and has three children and seven grandchildren.
Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples from each of the eight parishes of CFA’s primary service area who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.