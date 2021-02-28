Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Cos., has named Brett Gummer as accounting and finance coordinator.
Gummer will assist with month-end closings, annual budget, accruals and audits, as well as developing and delivering variance analysis, updated forecasting and various financial analyses. The Youngsville native was a financial analyst and financial systems analyst with IberiaBank and has more than 12 years of experience as a financial analyst. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Dickie Brennan, of Dickie Brennan & Co., has been installed as chair of the Louisiana Travel Association board of directors.
Other officers are Kyle Edmiston, of Visit Lake Charles, vice chair; Alana Cooper, of Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, treasurer; Ralph Ney, of Baton Rouge Marriott, secretary; and Ben Berthelot, of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, immediate past chair.
New members on the board of directors are Mike Buckley, Golden Nugget Casino Resort in Lake Charles; Chris Landry, LBA Hospitality in Dothan, Alabama; Jady Regard, Cane River Pecan Co. in New Iberia; and Stephen Watson, National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
Returning board members are Joanna Folse-Alexander, Sunrise Hospitality in Shreveport; Jeremy Cooker, New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp.; John Crook, Vernon Parish Tourist Commission; Kevin Dolliole, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; Brandy Evans, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau; Arlene Gould, Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau; Morgan Moss, The Myrtles Plantation; Donna O’Daniels, St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission; and Jay Sharplin, Sharpco Hotels Group in Natchitoches.
Ex-Officio members appointed by the chair are Rebecca Blankenbaker, Cane River National Heritage Area in Natchitoches, and Doug Bourgeois, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Tourism in Baton Rouge. Associate member appointed by the chairman is Nelson Gumm, of AJR Media Group in Spring, Texas.
New directors that include representatives of each of the Chairman's Circle partner organizations are with Visit Baton Rouge; Houma Area Convention and Visitors; Lafayette Convention and Visitors Convention; Visit Lake Charles; Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau; New Orleans & Co.; Louisiana’s Northshore; Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau; and Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Rayne Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux has been named chair of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority.
Other officers are Mayor Buz Craft, of Vidalia, vice chair; Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr., of Plaquemine, secretary/treasurer; and operating committee members Mayor Mike Kloesel, of Kaplan, and Jeffrey Stewart, of Lafayette.