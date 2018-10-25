A Louisiana-based build-your-own salad restaurant will open in Lafayette early next year.

The Salad Station, based in Hammond with locations in southeast Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, will open in the old Eye Health Plus location at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The company is in the permitting process for a Lafayette location and is expected to open in February, said John Mike Heroman, the company's franchise development lead.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Lafayette is known for food and the people there love it," he said. "There's a wave now where people are looking for healthier options. So I think we're presenting ourselves at the right time. We have a great location, so I think this will work out well."

The Salad Station was founded in 2012 with the concept of being self-serve with over 100 items on the salad bar. Cost of each salad is based on the weight of your plate.

The Lafayette location is part of an expansion as 15 more will open by the second quarter of 2019. A new location just opened in Baton Rouge on Friday. Fresh Pickin's owner Russell Saia is owner of the Lafayette franchise.

"We've opened in a lot of different locations now, and we've been well received in all of these different markets," Heroman said. "I think people are really behind our concept and eating healthy these days."