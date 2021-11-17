Acadian Ambulance will honor Thomas Sumrall of Lafayette as Paramedic of the Year and Jonathan Cody Sides of Memphis as the EMT of the Year during its 50th anniversary celebration webcast at noon Thursday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will serve as keynote speaker for the event that will be broadcast online on several platforms, including facebook.com/acadianambulance.
The webcast will also feature a video looking back at the company’s history and share highlights from some of past guest speakers, including former presidents, governmental leaders, military heroes, athletes and coaches.
Founded in 1971, Acadian Ambulance is the largest employee-owned ambulance service in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. Acadian is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services and the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.