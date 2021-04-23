One Acadiana’s push to get 55% of all adults in Acadiana ages 25 and older to have a postsecondary degree or professional certification by 2025 is making progress in its second year, officials said.
The 55 by 25 initiative, which began two years ago as a means of addressing workforce issues in the region, is on pace to be just 10% short of that goal after earlier in the process predicting to be 13% short, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said.
The region is currently at 41.5% with 26.3% having an associate’s degree or higher and another 15.5% having a postsecondary certification.
In the nine-parish region, Lafayette Parish 38.2% of all adults have as associate’s degree or higher, data shows. Other parishes include Jeff Davis at 22.7%, Vermilion 20.9%, St. Landry 20%, St. Martin and Acadia each at 19.9%, Iberia at 19.6%, Evangeline at 18.7% and St. Mary at 16.9%.
Acadiana ranks fifth among the state’s eight regions in educational attainment, data shows. Louisiana ranks 48th in the country, ahead of Arkansas and West Virginia.