So you want to see that national chain set up a presence in Acadiana.
Maybe a Buc-ee’s. Or how about a Top Golf? Or a Trader Joe’s Market? Lots of things need to happen for those companies to set up shop here, but landing them starts with an idea.
Members of The705, the local young professionals group, have ideas. The more offerings mean better chances for companies to recruit young workers to the area. It means more in sales tax revenue for local governments. And just a better quality of life.
President Chris Lofstrom said his group wants a better Acadiana, and he’s even called Top Golf and other companies to see if they franchise (Top Golf doesn’t franchise).
“I really want to see the future change as a young professional,” said Lofstrom, a government account manager with Verizon Wireless. “I want to see this community grow and build. I have to start having conversations. It’s the lack of knowledge of getting the ball rolling. I think getting the ball rolling is the hardest part.”
Lofstrom and The705 members Melissa Llewellen, Mick Essex, Kevin Guillory and Lauren Burns came up with ideas of what they would like to see in Acadiana. Could the market with its nearly 500,000 population support these concepts? Would the daily traffic along Interstate 10 be enticing enough for a company to locate at an exit?
Acadiana might be a smaller market than Baton Rouge or New Orleans, but that’s not going to keep people from trying to bring national companies to Lafayette.
“Something we do as an organization is connecting with people,” Lofstrom said. “We have to do a better job of connecting with the right people.”
Bring it to Acadiana
Below are five ideas submitted by members of The705:
Bucee's
Where it could work: The northeast quadrant of Interstate 10 and Louisiana Avenue.
Why: Lafayette is 194 miles from Bucee's Baytown location and 273 miles from the Alabama location. Lafayette is a perfect spot between both stores. This makes logistical sense for the company. It would get more people off Interstate 10 and increase sales tax revenue, a majority of which would come from people living outside of Acadiana.
— Kevin Guillory
Could this happen? The Texas-based company, referred to by some media as a gas station on steroids, flirted with expanding into Louisiana and had plans for a 60,000-square-foot store with more than 90 fueling stations along Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge. But the company withdrew plans in 2016 because it could only secure one site in Louisiana, which would have made the move too costly. It did open a store outside of Texas earlier this year near Mobile, Alabama, hired up to 250 workers. It’s anyone’s guess if more stores outside of Texas are coming. In Acadiana, Atlanta-based RaceTrac may have the biggest share of the market with its seven locations. People like their stores. But if Buc-ee’s comes, people will stop there. The beaver has a huge following.
Top Golf
Where it could work: Kaliste Saloom (there are several areas of land for sale that could).
Why: Top Golf opened up not long ago in Baton Rouge and is doing extremely well. Lafayette seems to have the clientele that Top Golf looks for when opening a new location — young adults who enjoy outdoor activities. This seems like a great alternative to just going to a bar with friends while also being able to work on your golf skills.
— Lauren Burns
Could this happen? The opening of TopGolf’s Baton Rouge location along Interstate 10 near Siegen Lane was met with significant fanfare, but its plans for a New Orleans site fell through. The company, which combines a driving range with entertainment, food and booze, recently opened its 50th location in the U.S. and announced back in March it will enter smaller markets with 100,000-500,000 populations as the company continues to grow nationwide. That would put Acadiana on the company’s map, but the brand has become so popular that local officials would be competing with several other cities.
Pour Taproom
Where it could work: Downtown Lafayette, or I would like to see it in downtown Abbeville where I reside.
Why: It's a spacious bar with a wide choice of craft beer, cider and wine on tap, plus a game room & Mexican food. You pour and pay by the ounce. It's an open space and pet friendly. It would need to be a fairly large space and would have plenty of seating and couches. I would really like to see this in downtown Abbeville.
— Chris Lofstrom
Could this happen? Pour Taproom started in 2014 in Asheville, North Carolina, as a way to support local craft brewers and has since expanded to Florida, California, Delaware and other locations. It’s a small company with only 10 locations, but it’s a concept that is catching on with the popularity of craft beer. It’s a concept that could work in large or small markets, maybe even as small as Abbeville. Or something similar. Pizza Artista, 5409 Johnston St., has a similar concept with 24 self-serve taps.
Gameworks
Where it could work: I’d build near the Ambassador Caffery Parkway/Johnston Street intersection to engage with folks from Scott and Youngsville but also catch traffic coming up from the U.S. 90 and Interstate 10 traffic. Or maybe even an anchor store in the mall.
Why: It’s similar to Dave & Buster’s but more sophisticated. It’s an arcade on steroids that also includes livestreaming esports (which would cater to the college age and late teens). There’s only seven locations nationwide and there’s a Dave & Buster’s in New Orleans and Houston which would prevent it from building another here. Gameworks could be a strong competitor.
— Mick Essex
Could this happen? It’s the modern day arcade — multiple game consoles with monitors big enough for spectators to watch. A 20,000-square-foot Gameworks in Cincinnati opened in March with 100 video game titles along with 135 other arcade games and a restaurant. So far it has set up shop in much larger markets than Acadiana, but company officials announced on May 20 it will expand and has partnered with real estate and investment firm to expand its footprint with “large locations in key cities.”
Alamo Draft House Cinema
Where it could work: Old plaza building at the corner of Johnston Street and Camellia Boulevard.
Why: I’ve been dreaming of having a movie theater that serves dinner and drinks in a sophisticated atmosphere so that one can have a quick all in one place for an evening out option. A good example of this is the Alamo Draft House that originated in downtown Austin, Texas. Themed dining and drinks with a current box office movie is just what Lafayette needs.
— Melissa Llewellyn
Could this happen? While movie theaters have expanded their game in recent years in regard to guest services, this company might lead the way in innovation. The Texas-based company offers food and drink, including cold beer, with customers writing down their orders on slips of paper and submit to their waiter. Seats are arranged in cabaret style tables in front of each row of seats with an aisle between each one. Could the local market support another theater? Maybe. The company is franchised and solicits franchisees on its website. You or your group just need to invest $3 million, have been in business for at least five years and have a net worth of at least $10 million, among other guidelines.