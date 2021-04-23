Latter & Blum has promoted Troy Hebert to regional vice president, overseeing the operations of the West Region, which includes Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Alexandria and DeRidder.
Hebert joined the firm in 2011 through its acquisition of Van Eaton Romero. Over the past decade, Hebert has managed the Acadiana region. He was the 2014 president of the Realtor Association of Acadiana and board of director for the Louisiana Realtor Association from 2015-17. He holds an MBA from the University of Louisiana and served as president of the university's alumni association for 2019-20.
Melissa Pickering has been named regional manager for Advocate Health Advisors, a national insurance brokerage specializing in Medicare, responsible for recruiting, training and supporting insurance agents throughout Louisiana.
Pickering was a broker sales manager with Cigna Medicare and previously was a psychology instructor. She holds a Ph.D. in health psychology from Walden University, a master’s degree in international business management from University of Texas at Dallas and bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Texas at Austin.
St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has named Simone Perry as chief credit officer.
Perry was senior vice president and commercial underwriting manager for Iberiabank. The Grand Coteau native has 25 years of commercial credit and lending experience, having served as business lender, commercial underwriter and portfolio manager for Whitney Bank in the Lafayette and Baton Rouge markets and as commercial underwriter for First Commerce Corp. in New Orleans. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Dayna Blanchard has been named director of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership of Louisiana.
She has held several roles during 18 years with MEPOL, where she has been responsible for leadership functions, including adherence to compliance standards, budgetary analysis and reporting, and formulation of organizational positions and performance goals. She led the integration of six community colleges into the foundation of the MEP Center through subrecipient contracts, expanding the service/delivery model to a statewide footprint. Her work experience includes business analyst and accountant at Accenture in Houston and financial assistant for the U.S. Geological Survey, National Wetlands Research Center in Lafayette. The Kaplan native has an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.