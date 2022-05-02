Twelve from Acadiana were chosen to the 2022 class of Leadership Louisiana, which starts later this month with a three-day opening retreat in Lafayette.
Those chosen include:
- Melissa “Missy” Bienvenue Andrade, chief impact officer, Boys and Girls Club of Louisiana, Lafayette
- Marc Creswell, director of operations, Acadian Companies
- Cherie Hebert, CEO, BBR Creative, Lafayette/Carencro
- Jeremy Hidalgo, owner, Parish Strategy Group, Milton/Youngsville
- Sarah Hughes, manager, corporate affairs, Sasol, WestLake/Youngsville
- Adrian King, regional vice president, Boyd Gaming, Vinton/Lafayette
- John Morris IV, partner, Jones Walker, Lafayette
- Sam Oliver, executive director, Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Stacy Romero, president and CEO, Broussard Chamber of Commerce
- Lise Anne Slatten, associate dean for administration and quality, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Moody College of Business
- Nic Walts, director of governmental affairs, The Picard Group
- Joe Zanco, CEO, Catalyst Bancorp/St. Landry Homestead, Opelousas/Lafayette
Participants will attend six two-day sessions across the state next year that will focus on education and workforce training, economy and strategies for growth, history and politics, news media, arts and culture, criminal justice and health care and poverty.
Participants from each part of the state were chosen and reflect the diverse mix of the state’s population. The program is put on by the Council for a Better Louisiana.