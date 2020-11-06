Hulin Health has opened a SouthStar Urgent Care Clinic in Lake Charles, its 25th location to open, officials announced Thursday.
The clinic is located at 3829 Ryan Street, Suite 300, and offers routine treatment for general illness and injuries, X-rays and diagnostic testing, COVID-19 testing, flu shots at no upfront cost, physicals, and Occupational Medicine services. It is the first location in the Lake Charles area.
“We are extremely proud to open this Lake Charles location, not only because this is our 25th location, but we are most proud to provide relief to Southwest Louisiana at a time they need it most,” said Laura Miller, President and CEO of SouthStar Urgent Care. “As Lake Charles and the surrounding areas continue to recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, we want this community to know that we are here to serve them, with open arms and an open heart.”
Founded in 2011, Hulin Health brand has urgent care clinics in several small to mid-range markets in Louisiana, including four in the Lafayette area.