Gifford Briggs is stepping down as president of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association after 2½ years to take a job with the American Petroleum Institute.
Briggs will become the Gulf Coast region director for the institute.
Mike Moncla, the vice president of marketing at DrilTech LLC and a partner at Moncla Workover & Drilling, will take over as interim president of LOGA, which represents the independent and service sectors of the oil and gas industry in Louisiana.
“Mike is a leader in the oil and gas industry and the community,” said Jim Justiss, LOGA’s chairman. “He has served on LOGA’s board of directors for over a decade and on the LOGA executive committee for the past three years. We appreciate the expanded leadership role he is taking on in addition to his current responsibilities in Lafayette and look forward to working closely with him while we determine the next steps for the association.”
Briggs took over leadership of the group in January 2018 and has been with the association since 2007. His last day is September 11.
On behalf of the association's members, he been an advocate for legislation to align the state’s legal, regulatory and tax environment with other states.
“Gifford has been instrumental in elevating LOGA to the level of recognition it receives today. We have benefited from his skills, talents, and leadership abilities for the last thirteen years,” Justiss said. “Those same skills, talents, and abilities have not gone unrecognized by others in industry and government.”
Kati Hyer, serving with LOGA since January 2019, has been promoted to vice president of communications, and will working with the Moncla and the executive committee as a voice for independent oil producers, Justiss said.