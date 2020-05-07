LHC Group Inc. Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $27.7 million, or 70 cents per share, up from the $23.4 million, or 60 cents per share, a year ago.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 per share.
Revenue was up for LHC to $512.9 million from $502.6 million.
The company said it spent $2.9 million on personal protective equipment supplies and employee wages related to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Lafayette-based home health company said it got a $2.2 million tax benefit from a provision in a relief bill passed by Congress.
LHC said it received $87.5 million in provider relief funds from the pandemic bill and will evaluate how best to use the money. The company also got $307.6 million in advance Medicare payments.
LHC said it is seeing lower patient volumes because elective medical procedures have been put on hold since mid-May. Because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the company is no longer offering a forecast for the rest of 2020.