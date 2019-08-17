Along busy highways and winding backroads around Lafayette, Uber driver Shawn Wedlock often serves as more than a chauffeur.
“Sometimes I can be a counselor, too,” said Wedlock, 45, from Ville Platte. “I like meeting new people, hearing their stories and helping people.”
Wedlock doles out relationship advice or suggestions if someone may be having some financial issues, a knack he said he picked up when he worked offshore as a cook.
“When I’m driving and having a conversation, people start to confide in you about stuff they are going through,” he said.
Wedlock signed on as an Uber driver three years ago. Since, he’s worked in Lafayette Parish without the ability to operate in surrounding parishes. Until recently, Louisiana was one of a handful of states without uniform regulations to govern ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber. A patchwork of local ordinances meant that people outside of Lafayette Parish couldn’t get a ride from Wedlock.
That’s changed thanks to House Bill 575, signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards on June 9. The measure expands ride-sharing services statewide, establishing uniform rules. Now, Wedlock can cross the parish line, which he said will enable him to make more money as he’ll widen his search for passengers.
But he said the bill is poised to help the riders, too.
“This makes it easier to get the elderly to the doctor — people from Crowley, New Iberia and Rayne,” Wedlock said. “Now they can go to farther places.”
For those who live in rural communities in Acadiana, public transportation options are slim. Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Director Amy S. Thibodeaux said the bill’s potential to strengthen regional connectivity via ride shares is an exciting development.
“Some of the smaller municipalities outside of Lafayette might have a small cab company here and there, but if you don’t have a friend, you don’t have a ride,” she said. “People now have access to things whether it’s in their own parishes or their own communities.”
Ridesharing has proven to be an economic driver for Louisiana. According to Lets Geaux Louisiana, a coalition of organizations that lobbied for statewide ride-sharing services, a survey of Lyft riders showed “the app helps them explore more areas of their city, and visitors from more than 70 countries have taken an Uber trip in Louisiana over the last three months.”
“People in Lafayette may not realize how much this will change the landscape for our economy,” Thibodeaux said.
Some areas of Louisiana lacked any laws governing ride-sharing, which meant the companies couldn’t operate at all. Alexandria, for instance, had long been without ride-sharing services. The city’s Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall wrote in an Advocate op-ed that his city suffered from a lack of access to “the job creation and improved mobility that this new technology makes possible.”
“Business executives representing national companies visiting Alexandria have also made clear that ride-sharing is a mode of transportation they expect to find,” Hall said. “It is vital to our future business success that we demonstrate Louisiana can adapt to new technology and industries.”
Where ride-sharing has been possible, the benefits are clear, said Stowie Sutton, 45, of Shreveport. Sutton said the app provided him reliable work at a crucial time.
“I lost my job right before Christmas last year,” he said. “A friend recommended driving with Lyft, so I tried it and started making good money.”
Sutton said driving for Lyft gave him freedom to research entrepreneurial ideas during the day, and he could easily pick people up who were hailing rides after a night on the town. His dedication paid off this year as he was able to start a business, Stow’s Moving.
“The bill now gives people who can’t find jobs a way to get an income, and it’s a good income,” Sutton said. “If you own a car, you can make money. There’s so much opportunity there for people to get up and make some money and do something.”
But even more, lawmakers have expressed that expanding ride-sharing services increases road safety, cutting down on the number of impaired drivers on the road.
“Ride-share services decrease the number of DWIs and increase jobs and it is beyond time that we brought them all to all of our communities in Louisiana,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement.
Since 2017, supporters of the legislation have attempted to win approval for changes to the state’s ride-sharing services. In 2017 and 2018, similar bills died in the Senate Judiciary A Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen.