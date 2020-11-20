Kirk LaCour has been named director of litigation at Acadian Companies.

He was an associate counsel and associate privacy officer for Acadian Ambulance Service’s legal and compliance department and director of the National EMS Academy. As director of litigation, he will be responsible for working with Acadian’s six divisions to assess and mitigate litigation risks and will work with Acadian’s internal and external legal teams.

LaCour has been in the emergency medical services field for 20 years and has worked as an EMT, paramedic, field training officer and EMS instructor. LaCour also has worked as a police officer, firefighter, corrections officer, deputy coroner and licensed attorney in Louisiana. He holds associate degrees in emergency medical services and biology and bachelor’s degrees in human medicine and health sciences, as well as an MBA and a juris doctoral degree.

Asbel Montes, vice president of strategic initiatives and innovation at Acadian Companies, has been named to the American Ambulance Association board of directors.

He will serve as director of Region IV for two years beginning in 2022. The region spans Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Montes has been a member of the association since 2009 and previously served as a board member from 2010 to 2013. He has served as co-chair and is the current chair of the organization’s payment reform committee, and has served on the cost data collection committee.