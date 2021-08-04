LHC Group, a Lafayette-based home health provider, reported second-quarter profits of $37.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share.

That compares with $44.7 million in net income during the second quarter of 2020, or $1.43 per diluted share. LHC noted the company received $36.8 million, or 87 cents per share in federal COVID relief funds during the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.62 per share.

LHC reported $545.9 million in revenue during the quarter, up from $487.3 million the year before.

LHC has been in an aggressive acquisition mode. Since the start of the year, the company has acquired or announced the purchase of 30 hospice, home health and home and community based service providers spread out across 11 states. Those companies have annualized revenue of $161.7 million.

“We had previously anticipated this would be a record year for merger and acquisition transactions, and we have already exceeded those initial projections,” said Joshua Proffitt, LHC Group president. The company had projected revenue from acquisitions would lead to $150 million to $200 million in revenue; that range has been increased to $350 million to $500 million.

LHC now expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion.

Shares of LHC were up 54 cents, or .3%, to close at $215.29.