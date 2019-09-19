Assisted living home Cornerstone Village South, 103 W. Martial Ave., will close Oct. 31, forcing its 22 residents to be relocated.

The closure took residents by surprise, according to ownership and other media reports, but the family-owned business said that having such a low number of residents made it difficult for them to compete with the out of state operators moving into the area with new assisted living facilities.'

The facility was sold to a company affiliated with Dawne Smith, owner of Paramount Health Care Consultants of Monroe, for an undisclosed amount on Aug. 30, according to court records. According to its website, Paramount owns or manages 11 facilities, mostly in north Louisiana and Texas but also the Guardian Health Care Rehabilitation in Lake Charles.

Cornerstone Village South's website lists Lance Linscombe as the owner/administrator.

Attempts to reach a spokesman with Paramount were unsuccessful.

"We understand the residents and their families' (sic) frustration and concern over our closing of the assisted living facility, and we are doing everything we can to make the transition of our 22 residents as painless as possible," Cornerstone Village South's owners said in a statement shared with the residents. "We regret the necessary closure of our assisted living facility."

In the statement, ownership said it has partnered with other local assisted living communities that "meet or exceed the amenities" at Cornerstone Village South and are assisting residents in finding new homes by negotiating special rates, move in specials and other benefits with these partner communities. Those who qualify will also be able to transition to their skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, Cornerstone Village.

Cornerstone Village South will also contract with a moving company to help residents move, according to the statement.

The purchase was the second in recent months for Paramount. Last month it bought the former Bethany MHS Health Care Center, 406 St. Julien Ave., from the Convent of the Most Sacrament for $600,000, court records show.