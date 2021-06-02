Passenger traffic shot up at the Lafayette Regional Airport in the week leading up to Memorial Day, part of a national trend in which more Americans took advantage of lowered coronavirus restrictions to travel.

LFT reported more than 800 passengers a day processed by TSA security officials Monday through Friday, including 899 on Monday and 887 on Thursday, TSA data shows. The daily totals were higher than regular days prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused traffic to plummet for months.

Nationwide traffic over the weekend increased but did not top numbers from 2019, data shows.

“On a normal day we were doing about 600-650. Those are past pre-COVID numbers,” airport director Steve Picou said. “If we get more and more days like these, this will be a stellar year. We’re seeing an uptick, but you still had January, February and March of COVID impacts. It’ll be interesting to see what this does next month.”

Traffic through April still trails the 2019 totals, which was the highest on record at the airport. The 48,301 enplanements in the first four months is just above half the total through April in 2019.

The airport’s enplanements during Memorial Day 2020, the first big travel holiday sacked by the pandemic, never topped 200 a day.

Nationwide just under 2 million passengers were processed by security officials in Friday, the highest day of travel across the country, TSA data shows. That total also reached 1.9 million on Monday.

AAA predicted the weekend would be a huge one for travel with more than 37 million Americans who were expecting to travel at least 50 miles or more to their destination. That was nearly double the 2020 figures when only 23 million traveled, the lowest total on record.

Yet the Memorial Day surge was still 6 million fewer travelers than in 2019, AAA noted.