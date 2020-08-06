Lafayette-based online food delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc. posted a second-quarter profit of $10.7 million, compared to a $24.9 million loss in the same period a year ago.
Waitr scored its first profitable quarter since the company went public in November 2018, stemming in part from a surge in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic but also a shift from employee drivers to independent contractors.
More restaurants have added delivery service to make up for the lost revenue from reduced seating capacity and customers leery of dining out. The company also expanded its offerings by starting to deliver groceries and alcohol from local supermarkets.
On a per-share basis, the Lafayette-based company had net income of 10 cents, compared to last year's 32-cent-per-share loss.
Waitr revenues, which come from transaction fees paid by participating restaurants, grocery stores and customers, were up from $51.3 million in second quarter of 2019 to $60.5 million.
Carl Grimstad, Waitr chairman and chief executive officer, said the second-quarter performance is the result of initiatives implemented before the coronavirus pandemic and from the work of Waitr's employees, restaurant partners and drivers.
“We continue to reinforce our presence in our most important markets by increasing delivery areas, adding grocery and alcohol delivery services, and expanding our customer service and dispatch teams,” Grimstad said. “All of these growth initiatives are being supported by a leaner cost structure with an eye on efficiencies and appropriate returns on deployed capital," he said.
“The continued demand for our services enables us to provide communities with employment opportunities for drivers. The increase in the number of drivers, in turn, expands capacity and improves service for our restaurant partners and diners,” Grimstad said.
The better financial performance happened even though Waitr saw a drop in the number of average daily orders and gross food sales from a year before. The company had 44,241 average daily sales in the second quarter, compared to 55,728 for the same period last year. And gross food sales dropped from $183 million in the second quarter of last year to $175 million. But the average size of an order was up from $36.09 in 2019 to $43.48.
As of June 30, Waitr and its Bite Squad operation were in over 700 small- and medium-sized city markets in the U.S.
Expenses dropped sharply in the second quarter from $74.4 million in 2019 to $46.7 million. The biggest change came in sales and marketing costs, which plunged from $15.3 million to $2.7 million. Operations and support costs fell from $39.7 million to $30.5 million.
The company had $87.3 million of cash on hand as of July 31.