Houston-based Halliburton, a major oilfield services business, laid off dozens of workers near Lafayette this month.
Halliburton laid off 36 workers at its Broussard facilty on April 14 permanently and is closing the office there, according to a letter sent to the Louisiana Workforce Commission under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
The types of jobs impacted included geologists, quality assurance inspectors and mechanical technicians.
"Unfortunately, Halliburton is making reductions in Lafayette as we adjust our workforce to reduced customer activity," according to the company. "This was a difficult decision, but is a necessary action as we work to successfully adapt to challenging market conditions."
It was not immediately clear how many workers the company still has in Louisiana and did not respond to further comment about its total local workforce.
Halliburton promised to create 150 jobs in Lafayette at a new $65 million manufacturing facility in 2012.
Halliburton laid off hundreds of workers across Texas and Oklahoma in recent weeks as well. It furloughed about 3,500 workers at its Houston office until June.