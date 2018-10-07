As competition for workers ramps up across the country and in Acadiana, companies examine their culture and benefits to remain competitive, and one thing seems certain.
It's an employee's market out there.
This month the Labor Department released jobs numbers for July that indicate not since 2001 have so many workers quit their jobs nationally, an indicator of employee confidence. The federal Bureau of Labor showed nearly 3.4 million employees quit their private sector job in July to push the quit rate to 2.4 percent.
Quits tend to rise during an economic expansion and fall during an economic contraction. In the South, the quits rate among nonfarm jobs was 2.8 percent in July, the highest mark in the region dating back to January 2001.
Suzanne Broussard, manager of staffing agency Spherion in Lafayette, said a notable number of workers were calling in to say they’d taken other jobs, which results in more employers with vacancies. Federal data shows that employers reported nearly 7 million job openings in July, up from 6.8 million in June and 6.2 million in July 2017.
“It’s happening more frequently,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because the economy hasn’t been what it used to be, but it’s happening more frequently now. I do feel like in the last few months we’ve gotten busier. Hopefully that means employment is on the rise.”
In fact, in a presentation Sept. 26, Louisiana economist Loren Scott predicted the Lafayette region will add 1,400 jobs in 2019 and 4,900 jobs in 2020, mostly due to the rebounding oil and gas industry in the area.
More jobs could mean even more competition for workers. In the southern region, the number of vacancies also rose in July to 2.5 million, up from 2.42 million in June and 2.24 million a year ago.
“I think every industry is fighting this right now,” said Kristy Touchet, human resources director for HomeBank. “It’s always harder and harder to compete for talent.”
Touchet has been working in human resources since 2004 in various industries, including oil and gas. She’s also past president of the Acadiana Society for Human Resource Management, which can offer human resources know-how to small businesses unable to hire those professionals.
She said employers competing for talent have to take stock of wages, as well as offer better benefits to set themselves apart.
“They’re going to have to raise wages across the board because that’s the only way to get talent,” she said. “With benefits, you do have to be creative.”
For instance, although she said she thinks HomeBank offers an attractive benefits package, it’s the culture that attracts and retains employees.
“What keeps people at HomeBank is the family environment; you don’t get that at a lot of companies,” Touchet said. “Our current employees are our best source to get new people through the door. If people are happy where they work, they tell their friends.”
She said there are other ways companies can get “creative” that may cost less than employers might expect.
Among them, she said, are programs companies can participate in to offset student loans for employees, touching on a rising issue across the country.
But Touchet said a company’s best approach is to build a reputation as a quality employer, instead of simply reacting to market shifts. Attracting quality employees, she said, will be an ongoing battle.
“Most important is your overall reputation as a company. Ideally, you want to almost become the employer of choice in your area,” she said. “Baby Boomers are retiring and there are not enough people to fill those jobs, and companies haven’t invested in training the younger workforce for these upcoming positions. I think this talent shortage is going to be there.”