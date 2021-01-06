Lafayette-based LHC Group has finalized its acquisition agreements with agencies in Arizona and Oklahoma, company officials announced Tuesday.
The company finalizes its deal to acquire Grace Hospice of Tulsa, Oklahoma, East Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care of Mesa, Arizona, after deals with both were first announced in November.
LHC Group expects revenue from the Oklahoma purchase to be $12.1 million a year and from the Arizona deal, which aligns with its co-location growth strategy to provide multiple in-home health care services to underserved markets, to be $4.8 million.
The deals add to the company’s existing hospice footprint of more than 110 locations nationwide.