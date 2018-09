New Commercial

Warehouse/Shop: 330 Tolson Road, No. 100-101, Lafayette; Nicholas Solomon, owner; description, new warehouse; Stellco/Cody Stelly, applicant and contractor; $250,000.

Restaurant: 1300 N. University Ave., Lafayette; KFC Lafayette, owner; Jason Sadler, applicant; Mapp LLC, contractor; $1,165,063.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

Other: 4607 Johnston St., Lafayette; Wilson Robichaux, owner; description: bingo restroom/concession addition; Neil Hensarling, applicant; Gen Group Construction LLC, contractor; $100,000.

Other: 620 Guilbeau Road, Lafayette; The Apothecary Shoppe, owner; Eric Vidrine, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $265,000.

Church: 717 Duhon Road, Lafayette; Apostolic Christian School Temp Campus, owner; Shane Milazzo, applicant; self, contractor; $400,000.

Restaurant: 1430 N.E. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Maclaff Inc., owner; description, McDonald's interior remodeling; Kelly Ley, applicant; Davaco Inc., contractor; $50,000.

Office Building: 2013 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Parkway Plaza, owner; description, Jackson Hewitt; Vermilion Architects, applicant; Kurt Reaux Construction LLC, contractor; $58,500.

Apartments: 201 Settlers Trace Blvd., No. 3409, Lafayette; Mainstreet River Ranch, owner; description, Saloom Apartments renovations; NCM Contractors Inc., applicant and contractor; $75,535.

Bar/Lounge: 324 Jefferson St., Lafayette; The Office Bar, owner; description, tenant buildout for The Office; Eric Macicek, applicant; self, contractor; $42,000.

School/Library: 2910 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description: Prairie Elementary School pavilion; Ziler Architects, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $78,125.

School/Library: 1100 Myrtle, Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; website error precluded additional information; $78,125.

School/Library: 400 Rue Scholastique, Scott; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; Description, Ossun Elementary School pavilion; Ziler Architects, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $78,125.

School/Library: 600 Foreman Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, S.J. Montgomery pavilion; Ziler Architects, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $78,125.

School/Library: 1801 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; website error precluded additional information; $78,125.

School/Library: 1500 W. Willow St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; website error precluded additional information; $78,125.

School/Library: 711 E. Willow St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, J.W. Faulk Elementary School pavilion; Ziler Architects, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $78,125.

School/Library: 2845 Ridge Road, Duson; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, Charles M. Burke Elementary School pavilion; Ziler Architects, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $78,125.

School/Library: 200 Clara St., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, Truman Early Childhood pavilion; Ziler Architects, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor $78,125.

Other: 2129 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Wetlands Golf Course, owner; description, golf course maintenance building renovation, Phase II; LK Breaux & Associates Inc., applicant and contractor; $56,700.

Medical Office: 104 Drury Lane, Lafayette; Acadiana Vascular Center, owner; description: site work; Dr. Chris Lagraize, applicant; Amy Comeaux, architect; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $120,000.

Warehouse/Shop: 924 Kaliste Saloom Road, D, Lafayette; description, Dave Gunshop; Jeremiah Micah Deare, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $2,800.

Office Building: 105 E. Convent St., Lafayette; City Court of Lafayette, owner; description, interior modifications; Laura Stout, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $79,900.

School/Library: 3020 N University Ave., Lafayette; Lafayette Parish School Board, owner; description, Live Oak Elementry School pavilion; Ziler Architects, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $72,400.

Other: 300 Youngsville Highway, No. 101, Lafayette; Jazzercise, owner; A&J Superior Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $56,000.

Commercial Demolitions

Other: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; Elite DPC, owner; description: first-floor demolition; Vincent Enterprises Inc., applicant and contractor, $5,000.

New Homes

212 Hunters Hill Drive, Lafayette Parish: DSLD LLC; $200,000.

101 Stanwell Ave., Lafayette Parish: DSLD LLC; $164,000.

425 Cocodril Road, Scott: Dwayne Gonzales, $100,000.

304 Kellog Ave., Lafayette: Privat General Contractors, $188,000.

305 Kellog Ave., Lafayette: Privat General Contractors, $188,000.

101 Grays Landing Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction LLC, $176,000.

211 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction LLC, $148,000.

305 Parkerson St., Lafayette: Manuel Builders, $213,695.

201 Rue Viansa, Lafayette: DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast, $240,000.

116 Avallach, Lafayette: Nick Radar, $420,000.

206 Oak Springs Lane, Carencro: Reed Properties of Acadiana, $104,000.

305 Flores Court, Lafayette: Rhodes Properties & Development LLC, $216,000.

303 Flores Court, Lafayette: Rhodes Properties & Development LLC, $212,000.

337 Stoneridge Drive, Duson: A.M. Design Inc., $168,000.

504 Gray Birch Loop, Lafayette Parish: DSLD LLC; $176,000.

513 Gray Birch Loop Lafayette Parish: DSLD LLC; $180,000.

113 Stoney Shadow Drive, Lafayette: Chad Broussard, $290,000.

1303 Duhon Road, Duson: Gregory P. Ducharme, $248,000.

108 Decoy Drive, Lafayette: Shivers Brothers Construction LLC, $236,000.

502 Gray Birch Loop, Lafayette Parish: DSLD LLC, $208,000.

333 Stoneridge Drive, Duson: A.M. Design Inc., $164,000.

119 Veranda Place, Youngsville: Schumacher Homes, $719,548.

307 Meche Road, Lafayette Parish: Durke & Jo Ellen Provost, $383,000.

241 Santander Drive, Youngsville: Blue Wing Builders LLC, $220,000.

120 Canaan Drive, Lafayette: Matt Comeaux, $244,000.