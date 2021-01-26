The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business is partnering with the Greater Southwest Chamber of Commerce to host a six-week business incubator program.
Accelerate Northside, a startup and small business program will begin next month and include six weekly sessions to help anyone with a business ideas or interests. It’s open to existing businesses, anyone who have a side hustle business or anyone with a business idea.
Classes will be at 8:30 a.m.-until 1 p.m. weekly starting Feb. 20 and ending March 27.
Contact Jonathan Shirley at jshirley@louisiana.edu or 337-456-1810.