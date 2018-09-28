Billy's Boudin & Cracklins' planned location in Carencro just west of Interstate 49 will open early next year.

The store, which will be at the Pont des Mouton exit, will be shared with a Hit the Run gas station/convenience store, Billy's owner Patsy Frey said Thursday. Rain delays have pushed opening back from December to late January or early February.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We got approached a couple of years ago by Kirk Kleiser, who owns the Chevron in Carencro, to lease a spot, but they’d rather own than lease," Frey said. "He came back and offered to sell half the property and go into business together. So we decided to go for it."

This will be Billy's fourth retail store. The first was opened in Krotz Springs in 1995, a second and bigger store opened in Opelousas in 1997 and third opened in Scott in 2011. The company also has a production facility they opened in 2015 in Port Barre that supplies all its stores.

"We felt that maybe it would help alleviate some of the traffic in Scott if we opened in Scott," Frey said. "We know Carencro is growing, so we are happy to be a part of that location and join the community in Carencro."

Frey said her daughter and son-in-law will be running the new store , which will have 20-30 employees.