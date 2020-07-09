RoadRunnerApp.com, the app-based delivery service that debuted last fall, has been sold.
Robert Buckman, who served as its business development manager for several months, bought controlling interest in the company from Ville Platte resident Brett McElwee, who started the company. Buckman, who served in the Ranger Regiment in the Army, was part of a group of veterans who joined forces to purchase the company.
The company is operating in Lafayette, Acadia, St. Landry and Calcasieu parishes.
Terms were not disclosed.
“It can be difficult for veterans to get a job in the civilian sector because employers don’t know how to read their resume,” Buckman said. “These individuals have overcome every possible obstacle and picked up valuable skills while serving their country, and I can’t think of a better group to run a company with.”
It will use contract drivers with each driver controlling his or her own delivery areas. Unlike other delivery apps, RoadRunnerApp.com does not charge businesses to use the service, and the app will charge the customer a rate based on the distance the driver will have to cover.
The company plans to expand beyond Louisiana and is seeking investors, Buckman said.
