Gourmet mini-burger chain Burgerim is targeting Lafayette as part of its entry into the Louisiana market.
The chain is putting its first store in the state in Baton Rouge, said Carmen Austin, associate broker and retail specialist with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate LLC, which represents the California-based franchisor in site selection in the state.
The chain's plans also include New Orleans.
The 2,000-square-foot restaurant in Baton Rouge will occupy an end-cap of a new shopping center, with a large outdoor patio seating area serving gourmet mini-burgers, beer and wine, as well as offering catering. The location will be run by Ben and Abigail Duck, based out of New Iberia, who it said are veteran restaurant and food-truck owners and operators, with over 12 years of experience in the food industry.
Burgerim debuted in the United States in 2016, and has stores in California, Tennessee and Texas. Additional franchises are planned across the country, with projections of nearly 100 stores in the U.S. by the end of this year and 300 worldwide by the end of 2019.
Acadiana Business Today: More on Bell helicopter deal, Bill Bacque’s real estate trends, a new restaurant & more
