Here’s an impact on the long-term economy that Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, raised during the Acadiana Advocate’s Mid-Year Economic Summit Wednesday morning: Decisions we make on the economy now will impact the buying power of our grandchildren.
Wagner was one of four panel members — along with Gifford Briggs of Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, Ben Berthelot of Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission and Jennifer Clowers of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center — on the panel.
Wagner said that bolstering the pocketbooks of unemployed families now through the CARES Act, which provides families with $600 in federal unemployed benefits, drives up the national debt. Congress this week is debating competing, costly benefit packages — the Republicans would spend $1 trillion to boost the unemployed, the Democrats some $3 trillion, both of which would affect the nation’s debt.
“Be concerned about that because excessive debt levels can make interest rates higher," Wagner said. "It becomes more costly to buy big-ticket items like houses and cars.”
Eventually, he said, that affects “generational equity.”
“If we borrow significant amounts of money to buy goods and services today, we are borrowing from the future,” he said. “At some point, people will consume less because of the decisions we are making today. Is that trade off working making?”
The mid-year economic discussion will be available at theacadianaadvocate.com.