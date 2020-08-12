Seatrax, a Texas-based company that manufactures offshore cranes, has bought the old Greene’s Energy building in Broussard for $3.575 million, records show.
The company, which has a Lafayette office at 308 Galbert Road, bought the nearly 100,000-square-foot building and the 14 acres at 1610 Saint Etienne Road from Arizona-based VEREIT, according to real estate transactions compiled by Scout Real Estate.
Seatrax officials declined comment. It’s not known if the company plans to close its Galbert Road location.
The building has sat vacant for nearly two years. Greene’s Energy sold the building and other properties to Cypress Pipeline and Process Services in 2018 and later consolidated its operations to its Scott facility.
Seatrax services cranes at its Lafayette office. It also dispatches mechanics, inspectors and operators to sites in the Gulf of Mexico.
Seatrax also has offices in New Iberia and Belle Chasse.